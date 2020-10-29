Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:13 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICC-BCCI India likely to back New Zealand's Greg Barclay for ICC chairman's post By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The BCCI is likely to back the candidature of New Zealand's Greg Barclay over Singapore's Imran Khwaja in the elections for the ICC chairman, a post vacated by India's Shashank Manohar after two terms in July this year.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW Rampaging KXIP meet Rajasthan Royals in must-win game Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in an IPL match, here on Friday. SPO-VIRUS-BAD-2NDLD IND Ajay Jayaram, Shubhankar Dey out of SaarLorLux Open; in isolation amid COVID scare Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 29 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey were on Thursday forced out of the SaarLorLux Open after being put in isolation owing to contact with COVID positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who has already withdrawn.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SURYAKUMAR-SHASTRI Shastri urges Suryakumar Yadav to stay "strong and patient" after Australia snub New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) National coach Ravi Shastri has urged Suryakumar Yadav to "stay strong and patient" after the Mumbai Indians batsman impressed with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in the IPL despite the heartbreak of being ignored for India's tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-IPL-CODE Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya reprimanded for heated exchange during IPL clash Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris and his Mumbai Indians' counterpart Hardik Pandya have been reprimanded for a verbal altercation during their teams' IPL clash here. SPO-CRI-IPL-POLLARD Suryakumar has burning desire to don India blue: Kieron Pollard Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard was effusive in his praise for Suryakumar Yadav, who made quite a statement with a match-winning IPL knock after being overlooked for national duty, and said the batsman is driven by a "burning desire" to don the India blue.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KATICH Suryakumar took it away from us: RCB head coach Katich Abu Dhabi, Oct 29 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock pushed them out of the contest said Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich as his side lost to Mumbai Indians by five wickets. SPO-CRI-AUS-SQUAD Young all-rounder Green makes it to Australia squad for India series, Henriques also returns Melbourne, Oct 29 (PTI) Australia on Thursday included young all-rounder Cameron Green in their T20 and ODI squad for the limited-overs series against India while Moises Henriques returned to national fold after three years following his exploits in the Big Bash League. SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR-DHONI Would not be surprised if MS Dhoni is retained as CSK captain in 2021: Gambhir New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings owners share such mutual trust and fabulous relationship that he could be retained as captain of the side in 2021 despite enduring an abysmal IPL season in the UAE, says former India opener Gautam Gambhir. SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LARA Backing experience over youth has turned CSK's season upside down, says Lara New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' unflinching reliance on experience over youth has been their undoing this IPL season, said West Indies batting icon Brian Lara, urging the franchise to give its younger lot a chance in the remaining games.

SPO-CRI-PAK-AZHAR PCB has not discussed captaincy issue with me: Azhar Karachi, Oct 29 (PTI) Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali on Thursday dismissed as rumours the reports that he could lose his position, saying the PCB has not spoken to him on the issue as yet. SPO-CRI-PAK-SQUAD Pakistan leave out promising duo for first ODI against Zimbabwe Karachi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Pakistan team management has left out the promising duo of batsman Haider Ali and uncapped Abdullah Shafique in its 15-member squad for Friday's first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. SPO-CRI-KAPIL Feeling very good, says Kapil Dev in video New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A week after undergoing angioplasty, the legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is "feeling very good" and eager to meet everyone soon.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

44 per cent Policybazaar Customers' Pan-India Own a Term Life Insurance Plan - Policybazaar Survey

Gurugram Haryana India, Oct 29 ANINewsVoir Policybazaars continued investment in driving awareness on the need for term insurance and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has helped narrowed the worlds largest protection gap, which is in India. N...

Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs launch brand MY for PPEs, sanitisers, masks

Two Coimbatore-based entrepreneurs on Thursday announced the launch of their brand MY for personal protective gears including ultraviolet&#160;UV sanitisers, masks, scarves and overalls. As the need for quality personal protective gears is ...

Ethiopia: Construction of six cancer treatment centres underway

Ethiopias Ministry of Health has said that the construction of six cancer treatment centers is underway in four regions of Ethiopia, according to a media report by Ethiopian News Agency.Lia Taddesse, the Minister of Health, emphasized the n...

Five-year-old girl raped in UP's Banda

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020