Kiren Rijiju and Vidyut Jammwal to flag off 200-km long ‘Fit India Walkathon’ 

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:48 IST
‘Fit India Walkathon’ aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of recently concluded ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

Union Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, along with actor Vidyut Jammwal will flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' on October 31 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The event is being organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and will go on for 3 days (31st October – 2nd November) in which jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) will participate and march for over 200-km.

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Shri Kiren Rijiju said, "It was the clarion call of our PM to make the Fit India Movement a People's Movement. I am extremely happy that the brave soldiers of our armed forces have come together to promote the importance of fitness through this unique walkathon. I will be joining them in Jaisalmer and participating in the walk along with them. To take the Fit India Movement to every corner of the country is a key initiative of the Sports Ministry."

His thoughts were reiterated by Bollywood actor and fitness icon Vidyut Jammwal who added " I am very glad that the importance of fitness has been emphasised so wonderfully through the Fit India Walkathon. It's an honour for me to flag off this initiative with Shri Kiren Rijiju and have our jawans join us in our mission to spread the word about fitness."

'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

