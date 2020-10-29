Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melbourne Renegades signs Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad for upcoming BBL

Melbourne Renegades on Thursday confirmed the signing of two overseas stars-- Imran Tahir and Noor Ahmad for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:52 IST
Melbourne Renegades signs Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad for upcoming BBL
CSK spinner Imran Tahir (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Renegades on Thursday confirmed the signing of two overseas stars-- Imran Tahir and Noor Ahmad for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). South African leg-spinner Tahir brings more than 300 T20 matches of experience to the Renegades and will be available for matches after Christmas. His absence in pre-Christmas fixtures will be filled by Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.

With the signing of Mohammad Nabi confirmed this week and the Noor/Tahir combination also secured, the Renegades have one international spot remaining on the roster following Cricket Australia's announcement which permits each club to sign a third international player. For the first time, all three international signings will be able to take the field in a starting XI this season.

"Imran Tahir has excelled in the T20 format right across the world and he'll provide another genuine wicket-taking threat," Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said in an official statement. "We've been tracking Noor Ahmad closely for more than a year now and although he's in the early stages of his career, he's an exciting prospect and he has a few tricks that'll make life difficult for batsmen," he added.

Tahir is currently playing with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and was the competition's leading wicket taker last year. "I've watched the Big Bash from afar have admired how competitive it is. I'm looking forward to joining my new Renegades teammates and working hard with them to produce a successful season," said Tahir.

Noor earned a contract in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this year and won a T20 trophy under Mohammad Nabi's captaincy in 2019. "The Renegades fans and followers of the Big Bash may not know much about Noor at this stage but I can tell you, he is a very exciting talent who I feel has a big future in the game," Nabi said.

Renegades squad (to date): Noor Ahmad (AFG), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (RSA), Beau Webster. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man commits suicide in UP's Ghazipur; his note says wanted BSP ticket: Police

A small-time trader in UPs Ghazipur allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note that he was taking the step because the BSP has not given him a ticket to contest the elections, police said. Police said Munnu Prasad alleged in the ...

SC stays HC's "drastic order" for CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Courts drastic order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it was passed without hearing him and it took everybody by surprise...

'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan

Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring at a meeting of Pakistans top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wherein Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Var...

WHO scheme may compensate people in poor countries against COVID vaccine side-effects

A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to allay fears that could hamper a global rollout of shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020