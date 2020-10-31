Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a must-win IPL match in Sharjah.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Austria on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants to all but take-away service as a surge in coronavirus infections threatens to overwhelm its hospitals.The Alpine country had a swift and effect...
Ivory Coast citizens cast their ballots in a largely peaceful presidential vote on Saturday but opposition calls to disrupt or boycott the process caused pockets of unrest in a tense standoff over President Alassane Ouattaras bid for a thir...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as adorable and admirable a four-year-old girls rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens. Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention o...
West Bengal law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri paased away at a city hospital on Saturday three days after winning an almost a month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said. Chaudhuri 56 along with his wife and da...