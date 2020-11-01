Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aleem Dar breaks Rudi Koertzen's record of most ODIs as on-field umpire

Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for most ODIs as an on-field umpire when he stood for his 210th match in the series' second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe here. The 52-year-old from Pakistan surpassed South African Rudi Koertzen's record of officiating in most ODIs. Dar also holds the record of umpiring in most Test matches.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:17 IST
Aleem Dar breaks Rudi Koertzen's record of most ODIs as on-field umpire
Aleem Dar Image Credit: ANI

Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for most ODIs as an on-field umpire when he stood for his 210th match in the series' second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe here. The 52-year-old from Pakistan surpassed South African Rudi Koertzen's record of officiating in most ODIs.

Dar also holds the record of umpiring in most Test matches. He achieved the feat when he officiated in his 132nd match last year -- Australia vs New Zealand in Perth in December -- to go past Jamaican Steve Bucknor's mark. The record for officiating in the most international matches -- 387 -- is also in the name of Dar.

He has also umpired in 45 T20 internationals, one behind his countryman Ahsan Raza. "It is a matter of great honor for me to be on top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started ... I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while," Dar said in an ICC statement.

"... I am grateful to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board for backing me and providing me with all the opportunities. I am also thankful to all my colleague match officials for their help and support." Dar, who played first-class cricket in Pakistan for over a decade as an all-rounder before taking up umpiring, made his international debut as an umpire in February 2000, in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Gujranwala, his hometown. He has been a part of the ICC's elite panel of umpires for 16 years.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israel starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopen

Israel began human trials on Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which, if successful, could be ready for the general public by the end of next summer. Eighty volunteers will initially take part in the trial that will be expanded to 9...

Andhra CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of girl murdered in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a 17-year-old girl who was murdered in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The chief minister asked the administration to take ste...

Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo's plan to travel to India put on hold due to COVID-19

As someone with a deep interest in cultures from across the globe, Junior MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo says he was looking forward to travel to India this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a break on his plans. The celebrit...

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020