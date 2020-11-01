Indian women cricketers have made country proud: Nita Ambani

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said that Indian women cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Nita Ambani today announced her support for women's cricket in India. As the first step in this direction, Jio and Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA) come in as sponsors for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge.

Commenting on her support for women's cricket, Nita Ambani said, "My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organizing the Women's T20 Challenge. This is a progressive step towards the growth of women's cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support to this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen." "Indian women cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training, and rehab facilities to our girls. Players like Anjum, Mithali, Smriti, Harmanpreet, and Poonam are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women's squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead," she added.

In addition, Nita Ambani has offered the cricket facility at Jio Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai, for women cricketers. The state-of-the-art Jio Cricket Stadium can be availed to conduct trials, camps and host competitive matches, throughout the year - all free of cost for our national women team. Furthermore, women cricketers can now benefit from the amenities for rehabilitation and sports science available at the reputed Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai.

India's first woman at the International Olympic Committee, Nita Ambani has been spearheading the emergence of multi-sport culture amongst Indian youth, especially girls. Over the years, Nita Ambani has led from the front to realise the dream of making India a truly multi-sports nation, through scouting and nurturing young talents like Education and Sports for All, Reliance Foundation Youth Sports, Jr NBA, Football Sports Development Limited, ISL Children Leagues, and IndiaWin Sports Pvt Ltd. An extension of the IPL, the Women's T20 Challenge will be played at Sharjah between three franchises - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively, starting from November 4. (ANI)