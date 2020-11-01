KXIP lose to CSK by 9 wickets, out of IPL play-offs contention

Left Menu
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:17 IST
Chennai Super Kings crushed Kings XI Punjab's dreams of making it to the Indian Premier League play-offs with a consolation nine-wicket victory here on Sunday. CSK, who were already out of the tournament, chased down a target of 154 with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 62 off 49 balls.

Faf du Plessis scored 48 off 34 balls as KXIP which had won five matches on trot once again failed to make it to the last four. Both CSK and KXIP finished on 12 points with eight defeats out of 14 games.

Brief Scores: KXIP: 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 62 off 30 balls; Lungi Ngidi 3/39). CSK 154 for 1 in 18.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62 off 49 balls, Faf du Plessis 48 off 34 balls; Chris Jordan 1/31)..

