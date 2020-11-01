SCOREBOARD

Left Menu
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 62 Faf du Plessis c Rahul b Jordan 48 Ambati Rayudu not out 30 Extras: (LB-7, W-7) 14 Total: (for 1 wicket in 18.5 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-82 Bowling: Jimmy Neesham 3-0-26-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-29-0, Chris Jordan 3-0-31-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-0, Murugan Ashwin 4-0 -17-0, Chris Gayle 0.5-0-5-0.

