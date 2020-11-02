Left Menu
We couldn't have done anything more, up to Gods now: Morgan

In case, SRH wins, KKR's chances of qualification will hinge on a real poor defeat for either DC or RCB in their particular game. Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 in his team's huge total, which the skipper said was a par-score.

Pleased with his team's efforts in a crunch situation, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said they couldn't have done anything more in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals. KKR finished their league campaign with a 60-run win over the Royals on Sunday to get into the top four with 14 points. However a negative Net Run-Rate (-0.214) might be an impediment towards qualification.

KKR outgunned the Royals after posting a challenging 191 for seven. "Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is up to the Gods," Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony. KKR's entry into the play-offs will now depend on the result of the matches between Delhi Capitals (-0.159) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.145) as well as the one where Sunrisers Hyderabad (+0.555) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified. In case, SRH wins, KKR's chances of qualification will hinge on a real poor defeat for either DC or RCB in their particular game.

Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 in his team's huge total, which the skipper said was a par-score. "I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," said Morgan.

Royals skipper Steve Smith said losing wickets in a heap upfront harmed their cause. "It was around a 180 wicket. There was a bit of dew. Losing four (wickets) in the Powerplay, it was always going to be tough from there," said the Australian. "(Pat) Cummins bowled nice lengths, made us play some good shots. We got off to a flier, but then we lost wickets in a clump. Unfortunate way to end. We started off really well, won the last two before this one. In the middle we lost our way." Smith was not happy with the his top order batsmen.

"Our batters, the top four or five didn't take responsibility perhaps. Couple of real positives. Jofra has been exceptional pretty much every game. Tewatia obviously has pulled a few out of the hat throughout the tournament. He has bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament." PTI KHS ATK AT AT.

