Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tour de France 2021 route features double climb up Ventoux

But Copenhagen has been pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic. Instead, the race begins in the Brittany city of Brest and it features two individual time trials — one on Stage 5 and the other on the penultimate day.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 10:03 IST
Tour de France 2021 route features double climb up Ventoux

Next year's Tour de France will feature two ascents of the famed Mont Ventoux on the same stage halfway through the race. The 1.91-kilometer (1.18-mile) Ventoux is a daunting trek known for its barren and lunar-looking landscape when exhausted riders eventually reach the top. On Stage 11 of 21, the riders will tackle Ventoux from two different entry points for the first time before a long downhill to the finish line.

Race director Christian Prudhomme announced the course on national television on Sunday. The June 26-July 18 edition starts one week earlier than usual so as not to clash with next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and soccer's European Championship, which were both postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Tour was initially set to start from the city of Copenhagen, with Denmark hosting its first-ever start. But Copenhagen has been pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic.

Instead, the race begins in the Brittany city of Brest and it features two individual time trials — one on Stage 5 and the other on the penultimate day. The route is less mountainous than this year's route and is considered more friendly toward sprinters and especially time-trial specialists, with 58 kilometers (36 miles) of clock-racing the highest amount for several years.

Nevertheless, there is some heavy climbing to do in the Pyrenees. Stage 17 is arguably the toughest, featuring the Col de Peyresourde and another tough climb on Val Louron-Azet before ending up Col du Portet — an agonizing 16-kilometer slog with a gradient of 8.7%.

Stage 18 has two more iconic mountain passes with the Col du Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden, both well-known and respected in Tour history. The race also has its longest stage for 21 years — a hilly 248-kilometer (154-mile) route from Vierzon to Le Creusot in eastern France. AP BS BS

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's manufacturing PMI rises for 3rd straight month; output rises at quickest pace since Oct 2007

Indias manufacturing sector activity improved for the third straight month in October with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, a monthly survey said on Monday. The headline seasonally adjust...

Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals on Monday announced its intent to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited Columbia Asia. Manipal Hospitals said the acquisition offers it a remarkable geographical and cultural fit, and provid...

Anne Hathaway's advice to Zoe Kravitz on playing Catwoman: Don’t listen to anybody

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway says she is looking forward to actor Zoe Kravitz version of Catwoman in filmmkaer Matt Reeves The Batman movie. Hathaway, who played the DC Comics character of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Christopher Nolan-dire...

Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study

The novel coronavirus is accumulating genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious, according to a study involving more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the US. The research, published in the journal mBIO, however, did no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020