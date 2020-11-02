Left Menu
Rugby-Wallabies rookie McDermott promises improvement after Sydney horror show

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:09 IST
Rugby-Wallabies rookie McDermott promises improvement after Sydney horror show

Rookie scrumhalf Tate McDermott has promised the Wallabies will "make amends" for their record loss to the All Blacks when they meet the New Zealanders in the second round of the Tri-Nations in Brisbane on Saturday.

McDermott made his test debut off the bench on Saturday at at Sydney's Olympic stadium but was unable to prevent Dave Rennie's side from slumping to their biggest ever defeat to the All Blacks. Australia surrendered the Bledisloe Cup, the trophy contested between the trans-Tasman nations, for an 18th successive year but will look to salvage pride at Lang Park on Saturday, said the 22-year-old.

"For us, we're going in with the same mindset of making amends and doing our best out there which is what we didn't put up on the weekend," Queensland Reds' McDermott told reporters on Monday. "I'm not big on making promises but what I will promise is that there will be a better showing on the weekend than there was.

"Whoever gets selected I'm sure they'll do a wonderful job and represent Australia with pride and passion that probably wasn't there on the weekend." With COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, McDermott's family was unable to travel to Sydney to watch the young scrumhalf, who earned his spot in Rennie's squad after a solid Super Rugby AU tournament.

McDermott is unlikely to budge Nic White from the starting number nine position but would be thrilled with another chance off the bench in Brisbane. "I’m not sure if I’m playing but if I was to be selected it would be unreal ... I’m going to be buzzing," said McDermott, whose Reds team mate Fraser McReight, a loose forward, also made his test debut off the bench.

"I’ve got my whole family up there ... it’s going to be an awesome night for a anyone involved, particularly if you’re a Queenslander."

