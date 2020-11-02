Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: England's Lewis Gregory joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of English all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:36 IST
BBL: England's Lewis Gregory joins Brisbane Heat
Lewis Gregory (Photo/ Brisbane Heat Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of English all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL). "The Brisbane Heat will welcome leading English allrounder Lewis Gregory to the club for the first time this summer after securing his signature for the Big Bash League," the club said in a statement.

Gregory will be the club's third international signing following the recent decision by Cricket Australia to allow an additional overseas player to be recruited by each club for the forthcoming season of BBL. The right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium pace bowler captains Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 competition in England, where Heat batsman Tom Banton is a teammate. It will be Gregory's first stint in the BBL while he has previously played in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann is happy with the addition of Gregory into the squad. "He was quite sought after so we're very pleased he is coming to us. I know 'Bants' (Tom Banton) rates him very highly as a leader, a player and as a person, and I only heard good things about him from the UK when I was involved with the preparations for The Hundred competition where he was lined up to skipper the Trent Rockets team," Lehmann said in a statement.

"He has built a very respectable reputation as a finisher with the bat for Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 competition, and he is skillful with the ball as well as having good pace. It's great adding another experienced performer into the group. He's performed quite well in the overseas T20 leagues he has played in and had a good taste of Australian conditions last season as captain of the English Lions team that was out here on tour," he added. Gregory said he is delighted to have the opportunity to experience the BBL for the first time.

"We certainly kept a close eye on Tom's performances for the Heat last season and so I'm rapt to have the chance to experience a world-class tournament like the BBL at first hand," he said. "I've enjoyed the challenge of adapting to conditions when I played in the BPL and PSL and got some good insights into Australian conditions during the Lions tour so I'm certainly excited to be heading to the Heat," Gregory added. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Capital stares at colder winter, records lowest post-monsoon temperature, says IMD

By Joymala Bagchi The national capital should brace itself for a colder winter compared to the previous years, as New Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Monday in the post-monsoon season, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Mete...

Pfizer Q2 net profit declines 15 pc at to 131.37 cr

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 14.83 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 131.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previ...

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to pol...

Non-payment of salaries: HC says DU teachers can’t be allowed to suffer

Teachers cannot be allowed to suffer in the blame game between the AAP government and Delhi University colleges, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed while hearing a plea challenging the decision to pay the outstanding salaries to staffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020