Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton consoles Russell after Imola mistake

Keep your head up and keep pushing, on to the next one." David Coulthard, the former racer who made his F1 debut with Williams in 1994 after Brazilian Ayrton Senna died at Imola, said it was a "small blip in a long career ahead of you in F1." Australian Mark Webber, another former Williams driver, agreed it was a 'brutal' feeling but assured Russell he would, be better for it.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:32 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton consoles Russell after Imola mistake

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton led Formula One drivers past and present in consoling George Russell after a costly error in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Williams driver had been heading for a long-awaited first top 10 finish when he speared off the track at Imola and into the barrier while trying to get heat into his tyres as he followed the safety car.

The 22-year-old Briton crouched down on the grass, his unhappiness obvious. "I'll never forget this day, this mistake," the Mercedes-backed driver posted on Instagram. "I'll learn from it, be stronger for it. I'm so sorry, to the whole team. No excuses."

Mercedes' race winner Hamilton did his best to ease the pain. "George, you were giving it your all. It's OK to make mistakes and it's OK to feel the pain," he replied. "I've made more than I can remember. You're great bud. Keep your head up and keep pushing, on to the next one."

David Coulthard, the former racer who made his F1 debut with Williams in 1994 after Brazilian Ayrton Senna died at Imola, said it was a "small blip in a long career ahead of you in F1." Australian Mark Webber, another former Williams driver, agreed it was a 'brutal' feeling but assured Russell he would, be better for it. "All part of the polishing and continuing to lift the bar," he wrote.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean, who had a reputation for crashing and was once dubbed a 'first lap nutcase' by Webber, also commiserated. "Man, I know the feeling. Will take some time to forget it, but what you do is mega. Keep pushing," wrote the Frenchman.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their 14th round IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Dani...

UK aviation needs govt support for new lockdown pain -airport boss

Britains airports and airlines need urgent support to survive the very bleak future posed by a new lockdown in England, warned the boss of one of the countrys biggest airport groups. Very low levels of travel in recent months have put airli...

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020