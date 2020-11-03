IPL 13: Warne wants on-field umpire's decision to be removed after captain takes review
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday stressed that the on-field umpire's decision should be removed after a captain takes a review.ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:05 IST
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday stressed that the on-field umpire's decision should be removed after a captain takes a review. Warne's remarks came as Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard was adjudged not out based on umpire's call after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a review.
Rashid Khan, in the 15th over, made a huge LBW appeal but the on-field umpire declared it not out after which, SRH took a review. However, the third umpire decided to stick with the umpire's call. Warner took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out! Once this happens, it's simple and clear-whether it should be out or not! @BCCI @ICC @HomeOfCricket."
After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians managed to score 149 runs from their allotted 20 overs. Pollard was the highest run-getter from the side as he played a knock of 41 runs.
