Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamstring is absolutely fine, says Rohit

When asked about his fitness status at the toss, Rohit said: "Looks like I'm fit and fine". Talking about the hammering Mumbai received at the hands of Sunrisers, Rohit said it was a game to forget ahead of the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:46 IST
Hamstring is absolutely fine, says Rohit

Opener Rohit Sharma has said his "hamstring" is absolutely fine, allaying concerns over his fitness by returning to lead Mumbai Indians following a two-week injury lay-off. "I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I'm looking forward to play few more games here, let's see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely," said Rohit at the post-match presentation after their 10-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Tuesday.

Rohit missed the last four games before making a comeback on a day when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, advised not to rush his comeback from what he called a "hamstring tear". For the same injury, the Indian team selectors decided not to include Rohit in the squad for the Australia tour even as he returned to the Mumbai Indians nets, fuelling speculation on his fitness.

According to Mumbai Indians' team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. When asked about his fitness status at the toss, Rohit said: "Looks like I'm fit and fine".

Talking about the hammering Mumbai received at the hands of Sunrisers, Rohit said it was a game to forget ahead of the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. "Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things, it didn't go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn't play good cricket today," he said.

Mumbai also rested key bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah for the game. The dew in the second innings once again made batting easier.

"They played good shots in the powerplay, and that helped them. If you take wickets in the powerplay, even if there is dew, it can put pressure on the opposition. "It's a very funny format. It's always nice to forget what has happened, and focus on the present. They (Delhi) are a good side, so it will be a good challenge to face them," added Rohit.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy Kwatra meets Nepal foreign secretary, discusses bilateral cooperation

Indian ambassador here, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Nepal foreign secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal on Tuesday and had a conversation on substantively enriching and progressing India-Nepal cooperation. Had a warm meeting with Foreign Secretary Bhara...

Cricket-NZ facing injury concerns ahead of Windies series

New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of medical checks over the next week with six of his players nursing injuries as they prepare to face West Indies later this month. Steads side face the tourists, w...

Hillary Clinton retweets her own message originally posted after her defeat in 2016

Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, reposted some of her own tweets, with messages she originally shared after her loss to the Republican leader four years ago. Do not lose heart Vote., the ...

Hilarie Burton boards 'The Walking Dead' series

Actor Hilarie Burton is joining her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the cast of long-running series The Walking Dead. The 38-year-old actor will play the role of Lucille, the wife of villainous Negan, portrayed by Morgan in the sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020