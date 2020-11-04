Left Menu
Win against a strong side like MI is a confidence-booster, says Nadeem

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem said despite an IPL play-offs berth at stake, his team treated the do-or-die game against the mighty Mumbai Indians like any other match and that is what helped the side pull off a stunning 10-wicket triumph here.

04-11-2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem said despite an IPL play-offs berth at stake, his team treated the do-or-die game against the mighty Mumbai Indians like any other match and that is what helped the side pull off a stunning 10-wicket triumph here. The Sunrisers delivered under pressure in the must-win game to crush table toppers Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and qualify for the play-offs.

"We had a little bit of pressure because this was a crucial match for us. But we won our last three matches and we have that momentum," Nadeem said in the post-match press conference. "So, we took it like just another match and if everyone does their thing it would be really easy for us to win...It really feels good when you beat such a good and strong team. It gives a lot of encouragement to our team," he added.

Sunrisers won three games on the trot to finish the league stage at the third spot and set up a clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Nadeem delivered twin blows to Mumbai in the 12th over, removing the big-hitting Krunal Pandya and the in-form Suryakumar Yadav. The 31-year-old ended the game with the figures of 2/19 and was adjudged Man of the Match for his efforts.

"It always feels good to perform for your team and that too, in a crucial match. To contribute during this stage of the tournament I felt very good," Nadeem said. On playing only his fifth match of the season, Nadeem said: "I have been playing like this for the last couple of years. It is important that whenever you get your chances, you give your 100 per cent and that's what came out today." Nadeem revealed that he has been working on his carrom ball for some time now and with several left-handed batsmen in the Mumbai Indians team, it was the right delivery to bowl.

"I have been working on the carrom ball for a couple of years and I thought it was the right time to bowl it because they have a lot of left-handers in their side," he said..

