Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC rankings: Kohli retains top spot, Shaheen Afridi attains career-best in ODIs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the batting list while Pakistan captain Babar Azam has bridged the gap a little with Rohit Sharma.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:48 IST
ICC rankings: Kohli retains top spot, Shaheen Afridi attains career-best in ODIs
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the batting list while Pakistan captain Babar Azam has bridged the gap a little with Rohit Sharma. Babar Azam has 837 points, 18 less than Rohit, who is in the second position. Babar has gained valuable rating points to move closer to leading Indian pair of Kohli and Rohit.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who picked up 5/49 in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, has shot up eight places to break into the top 20 for the first time. The 20-year-old fast bowler has achieved a career-best 16th position in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a notable performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe that they won 2-1

Wahab Riaz, also a left-arm fast bowler like Shaheen, is another one to gain in the latest rankings update. He has moved up six places to 60th position, grabbing five wickets in two matches, including a haul of 4/41 in the second match of the series. For Zimbabwe, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams have advanced among batters after slamming fine centuries in the series. Taylor has progressed nine slots to 42nd position after scoring 204 runs including a knock of 112 in the first match.

Williams has advanced 12 places to 46th position with 197 runs including an unbeaten 118 in the final match. Among bowlers, Sikandar Raza has moved up to 66th place and Donald Tiripano to 90th. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Super Over win in the final ODI has helped them gain 10 points while Pakistan got 20 points, remaining ahead of Australia on net run rate.

England lead with 30 points after playing two series of the Super League, introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, and to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 along with hosts India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Knowing well we can do damage, no team wants to face MI: Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond on Wednesday said no team wants to face them, knowing the extent of damage they can do with their explosive batting and lethal bowling attack. Defending champions MI entered the play-offs of the 13th ...

Prasar Bharati enters into MoU with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics

In a landmark step, Indias public broadcaster Prasar Bharati entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to...

Motorcycling-Gerloff on standby as Rossi continues to test positive

American World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff is on standby to replace Valentino Rossi at this weekends MotoGP race in Valencia should the Italian continue to be ruled out by COVID-19, Yamaha said on Wednesday. Nine-times world champion Ro...

Cabinet approves MoU between India, UK on cooperation in field of medical products regulation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization CDSCO, India, and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020