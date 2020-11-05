IPL trophy would be the cherry on the cake: AB de Villiers on Kohli's birthday

Wishing Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday, his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers said that winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy would be the cherry on the cake. He said that the side will give everything possible to win the trophy for Kohli.

Kohli and de Villiers have been teammates for RCB for a long while now, and the duo has always shown mutual respect for each other. Both batsmen have been involved in many memorable partnerships in the IPL. "I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. You are a fantastic person and I just wish you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL, cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year, so we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together, our friendship will last for a lifetime and I will always treasure it," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator clash on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

The RCB finished the group stage in the fourth position with 14 points from 14 matches. The side had lost its final group stage clash against Delhi Capitals, but still, managed to make it to the playoffs on the basis of the net run rate. Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008.

The player has so far played 248 ODIs and has amassed 11,867 runs. Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7,240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2,794 runs. (ANI)