Mohit's father no more, DC players wear black armband to pay respect

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit's father. The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:02 IST
Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for home following the death of his father ahead of his side's Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday. Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit's father.

The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over. He was India's one of the unlikely stars in the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

