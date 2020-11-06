Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Twitterati slam third umpire's decision to give Warner out

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in the ongoing Eliminator match and Twitterati was quick to slam the decision after the third umpire took a considerable amount of time to give him out.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:20 IST
IPL 13: Twitterati slam third umpire's decision to give Warner out
SRH skipper David Warner and RCB bowler Mohammed Siraj (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in the ongoing Eliminator match and Twitterati was quick to slam the decision after the third umpire took a considerable amount of time to give him out. At first, Warner was given not out but Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli sought a review and the replay suggested that the ball might have hit his gloves on the way to the keeper.

However, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris wasn't pleased with the decision and said conclusive evidence must be there to overturn the on-field umpire's decision. "Incredible decision from the 3rd umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn," Styris tweeted.

On the other hand, former bowler Simon Doull said that the ball went off the glove. But Styris reiterated his stand of having conclusive evidence in order to overturn the decision. "The one where he was given not out. The one where it has to be conclusive to overturn. The one where he said it hit my leg as he walked off. The key is CONCLUSIVE to overturn," Styris added.

Twitterati fumed with the decision as they claimed that the spike during the replay could have also been from the batsman's clothes. Earlier, RCB failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 131/7 in their 20 overs against SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder starred with the bat as SRH defeated RCB by six wickets to qualify for Qualifier 2. The Warner-led side will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: Opposition seeks CBI probe into liquor smuggling

The Opposition parties in Haryana on Friday sought a CBI probe into alleged smuggling of liquor in the state. Drawing attention of the House on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly session towards the alleged smuggling of liquor in Kh...

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...

FACTBOX-What we know about Denmark's mink coronavirus strain

Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020