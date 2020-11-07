Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fans at F1 races in Bahrain but health workers invited

But the second race on Dec. 6 will be called the Sakhir GP and takes place on the circuit's smaller 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer track.

PTI | Sakhir | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:06 IST
No fans at F1 races in Bahrain but health workers invited
“This decision has been made as a result of the current status of the global COVID-19 pandemic, following extensive discussions between the Circuit and the Government of Bahrain,” organizers said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

The two Formula One races in Bahrain will be held predominantly without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers said Saturday. A small number of grandstand seats will be allocated for health workers and their families who have helped to fight the pandemic.

"This decision has been made as a result of the current status of the global COVID-19 pandemic, following extensive discussions between the Circuit and the Government of Bahrain," organizers said in a statement. "The Kingdom remains focused on protecting the health of citizens and residents, maintaining one of the highest rates of testing per capita of anywhere in the world." The Bahrain GP will be held Nov. 29 on the usual 5.4-kilometre (3.3-mile) Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. But the second race on Dec. 6 will be called the Sakhir GP and takes place on the circuit's smaller 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer track.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission probe:Kerala Assembly issues notice to ED

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on the action taken by it in the Life Mission project of the Left government. The committee decided to seek an...

Exit polls project edge for RJD-led alliance over NDA in Bihar

Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the Mahagathbandhan which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministe...

Govt's online OPD initiative achieves 7 lakh consultations: Health ministry

The Union Health ministry said its telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani crossed&#160;seven lakh consultations on Saturday with the last one lakh online consultations taking place in 11 days.&#160; This novel digital modality to deliver OPD ...

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy Arena, where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020