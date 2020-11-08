Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Guangzhou and Jiangsu play out stalemate in first leg of CSL decider

China international Wei Shihao also went close for Guangzhou with an early effort across the face of goal and just the wrong side of Gu’s left post. Guangzhou continued to dictate throughout the second half but were unable to make their superiority count and the sides meet again on Thursday with Jiangsu still in contention to claim their first Chinese Super League title.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:14 IST
Soccer-Guangzhou and Jiangsu play out stalemate in first leg of CSL decider

Champions Guangzhou Evergrande failed to turn their superiority into goals as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Jiangsu Suning in the first leg of their Chinese Super League championship playoff on Sunday.

Guangzhou, bidding to win a record ninth Chinese title in 10 seasons, were unable to turn their superiority into goals at Suzhou Olympic Center Stadium over the first 90 minutes of the two-legged clash. The champions were on top throughout a tense first half, with former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho dominating proceedings for Fabio Cannavaro’s team.

The Brazilian twice sent efforts narrowly off target, including an excellent chance in first-half stoppage-time which he pulled across Gu Chao’s goal. China international Wei Shihao also went close for Guangzhou with an early effort across the face of goal and just the wrong side of Gu’s left post.

Guangzhou continued to dictate throughout the second half but were unable to make their superiority count and the sides meet again on Thursday with Jiangsu still in contention to claim their first Chinese Super League title.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspension of trains: Punjab CM seeks Union home minister's intervention

Amid the suspension of train services due to a farmers stir against the Centres farm laws, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shahs intervention into the issue. According to a government statement, he also...

Aspiring U.S. trans soldiers call on Biden to end military ban

As Joe Biden began his first full day as U.S. president-elect, a group of transgender military aspirants and campaign groups insisted that one of his first priorities must be to overturn a ban on new transgender personnel serving in the U.S...

J&K LG pays tributes to soldiers killed in Machil encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes on Sunday to the four security forces personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with infiltrating militants in north Kashmirs Machil sector. The LG saluted the supreme sa...

Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport here on Sunday due to a technical issue. The freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, landed safely, a spokesperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020