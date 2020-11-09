Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Magnate billionaire to run for leadership of African football

The 58-year-old mining magnate is the third candidate, ahead of Thursday's deadline for nominations, following incumbent Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar and the Ivorian Jacques Anouma, a former FIFA executive committee member. Motsepe is the owner of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and has pumped millions into making the club the dominant force in domestic competition plus regular contenders for continental honours.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:35 IST
Soccer-Magnate billionaire to run for leadership of African football

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has been nominated as a candidate for the leadership of the Confederation of African Football as the race for the top post in African soccer gathers momentum.

Motsepe's candidacy was announced by the South African Football Association at a news conference on Monday with support from Botswana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria. "His business acumen makes him a revolutionary choice to change the landscape of African football and make the game on the continent more profitable," said SAFA president Danny Jordaan.

Motsepe was not present at the announcement. The 58-year-old mining magnate is the third candidate, ahead of Thursday's deadline for nominations, following incumbent Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar and the Ivorian Jacques Anouma, a former FIFA executive committee member.

Motsepe is the owner of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and has pumped millions into making the club the dominant force in domestic competition plus regular contenders for continental honours. They won the African Champions League four years ago. Anouma announced his intention to run at the weekend while Ahmad was endorsed by 46 of the 54 CAF member countries in a collective statement last month.

But the CAF president is under investigation by FIFA's ethics committee for alleged corruption and his imminent suspension, reported by both the BBC and France Football, has opened the door for challengers. Ahmad, a former minister in Madagascar, won a dramatic election in 2017 when he deposed the long-standing incumbent Issa Hayatou of Cameroon. However, his tenure has been dogged by allegations of embezzlement and the sacking of whistleblowers at CAF headquarters in Cairo.

Ahmad was taken in for questioning by French police in Paris last year amid allegations a French company was involved in the alleged corruption. The CAF elections are set for Rabat on March 12. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Drugmakers and research centers around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well underway.The following is what we know about the race ...

WB created nearly 31 cr mandays so far this fiscal: Minister

Bengal has so far created nearly 31 crore mandays this fiscal under the MGNREGA scheme, and the feat was achieved amid the pandemic, as the government made sure that workers who returned during the lockdown were included in the programme, a...

Mirraw to Pep-up your Festivities with Vibrant Ethnic Wear

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 9 ANINewsVoir The festive season has commenced but is it really a celebration without cultural intricacies, especially the ethnic attire, sarees and suits Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for ethnic wear, is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020