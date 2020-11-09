Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not the result we wanted but extremely proud of you guys: Warner bids goodbye to IPL 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had only three wins against their name from the first nine games but the team turned the tide after registering five wins in a row to bounce back in the tournament.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:34 IST
Not the result we wanted but extremely proud of you guys: Warner bids goodbye to IPL 13
SRH skipper David Warner (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had only three wins against their name from the first nine games but the team turned the tide after registering five wins in a row to bounce back in the tournament. However, SRH lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs on Sunday to bow out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH skipper David Warner was "extremely proud" of how his team has performed after having a bad start to the tournament. "Obviously not the result you will like last night but we wish Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals all the very best," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"Bit of a mixed season, we didn't start too well but at the back end, we got really good momentum. To finish off the way we did I am extremely proud of the guys and hopefully next year we will go one step further and make that final," he added. Warner thanked fans, owners and the support staff for the constant support throughout the season.

"Once again thank you to our franchise owners our support staff and to all my teammates you guys are outstanding. Thank you very much for making it an enjoyable tournament and I look forward to seeing everyone in the IPL next year," the skipper said. Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay as well as Google Plays payment system. Google Pay is a popular digita...

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The administration on Monday issued three notices to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association asking it to clarify its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory and prohibiting it from holding elections, besides imposing proh...

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan returns to Sussex for 2021 T20 Blast

Sussex Cricket on Monday confirmed that Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will return to county cricket in 2021 to play the T20 Blast. The worlds number one T20 bowler has already enjoyed two fantastic summers in Hove after joining the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020