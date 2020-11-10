Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Steels place TE McDonald on COVID-19 list; Johnson dangerous after shaking off the rust and more

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Steelers edge Cowboys, stay unbeaten

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led a six-play, 79-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron with 2:14 left Sunday as the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers eked out a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, to remain unbeaten. Pittsburgh, down 13 points in the first half and 10 points entering the fourth quarter, is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Roethlisberger, who tweaked his left knee late in the first half but finished, was 29 of 42 for 306 yards, and also had touchdown passes to James Washington and Juju Smith-Schuster.

Maradona to be discharged within days, says doctor

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona is recovering well from a brain operation and post-surgery complications and should be discharged over the next couple of days, his personal physician said on Monday. "Diego wants to go home and we are evaluating his discharge," Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the hospital where the 60-year old Maradona was operated on last week for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

Darnold, Williams inactive for Jets vs. Patriots

Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams were among the New York Jets players listed as inactive before Monday night's home game against the New England Patriots. Both were listed as doubtful on the most recent injury report. Darnold left the Oct. 1 game when he was sacked in the first quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson. Darnold soon returned to the game and played the rest of the way of the Jets' 37-28 loss. The injury was later diagnosed as a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and he missed the next two games.

Golf: Masters still a thrill for first-time players

The rush that comes with a first-time appearance at the Masters remains sweet despite the COVID-19 pandemic altering just about everything about the major championship this year, players said on Monday. Amateur Andy Ogletree said he would savor the experience even in the absence of fans from the tournament, which was moved from April to November because of the pandemic and starts on Thursday.

Golf: Johnson dangerous after shaking off the rust

Dustin Johnson is a dangerous threat heading into this week's Masters after the world number one showed impressive form since coming back from COVID-19. The American came on strong to finish tied for second place in Houston on Sunday, coolly rolling in a birdie putt on 15 to build momentum as he guns for his first Green Jacket.

Mariners' Lewis, Brewers' Williams win Rookie of Year honors

Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis was a unanimous choice in the American League and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Devin Williams was named the National League winner as the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards were announced Monday. Lewis received all 30 first-place votes and is the 12th unanimous winner in the AL and 25th overall. He is the first Seattle player to win the honor since legendary Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

Steelers place TE McDonald on COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive for the virus. The Steelers said they were informed of a positive test on Monday morning but the team didn't immediately reveal the identity of the player, who they said is in self-quarantine. Later in the day, the NFL's daily transaction report listed McDonald as the player.

Masters rookie Morikawa not intimidated by first crack at Augusta

Masters rookie Collin Morikawa will take on Augusta National for the first time this week and the PGA Championship winner said on Monday he fully trusts his process and is not intimidated by the challenge that awaits. Morikawa, 23, has taken the golf world by storm and the three-times PGA Tour winner is not about to let the mystique of Augusta National get in the way of his Green Jacket dreams.

Elder another sign Augusta National reckoning with past while looking ahead

After decades of swimming against the cultural tide Augusta National was in step with the times on Monday announcing Lee Elder, the first Black man to play the Masters, would join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters next year. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and opened for play in 1933, Augusta National existed as a sanctuary for some of the world's most powerful men, white men, unmoved by outside forces and events.

Patriots top winless Jets on last-second FG

Nick Folk booted a 51-yard field goal with no time remaining as the New England Patriots rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to record a 30-27 victory over the winless New York Jets on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns and completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards as New England (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak. Folk kicked three field goals, Rex Burkhead rushed for a touchdown and Jakobi Meyers established career highs of 12 receptions for 169 yards.

