Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Grassroots looks on with envy as England face Georgian scrum challenge

With the eventual return of English grassroots rugby likely to be an adaptive form shorn of scrums, the nation's amateur big beasts will watch on with longing when England and Georgia's scrums pack down at Twickenham on Saturday. The unique nature of contact in rugby has meant the sport has remained on the sidelines as others have returned, and when it does come back, probably in the new year, it is likely to be without scrums and mauls, as tested in the women's elite game in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:30 IST
Rugby-Grassroots looks on with envy as England face Georgian scrum challenge

With the eventual return of English grassroots rugby likely to be an adaptive form shorn of scrums, the nation's amateur big beasts will watch on with longing when England and Georgia's scrums pack down at Twickenham on Saturday.

The unique nature of contact in rugby has meant the sport has remained on the sidelines as others have returned, and when it does come back, probably in the new year, it is likely to be without scrums and mauls, as tested in the women's elite game in recent weeks. For gnarled England defence coach John Mitchell, who earned his stripes across the back row in his native New Zealand, it looks like something of a necessary diversion on the RFU's "return to play roadmap".

"I wouldn’t be sitting here now if it hadn't been for club rugby so I think we've got to get clubs up and going again," the former All Black coach told a remote news conference ahead of England's opening Autumn Nations Cup match. "Should that be a modified game initially I'm all for it, but when the time is right to go back to the way rugby should be played – including the model that's always had scrums – then that's important."

It will certainly be important on Saturday as Georgia, who pride themselves on their scrum, face England outside a World Cup for the first time. "We’re focused on working hard on all aspects of our game but obviously there are key areas around the scrum and we’re looking forward to that challenge," Mitchell said.

"It's a new tournament and we want to win it and build on our previous success, but that all comes down to making sure we keep our focus on our basics and trying to get better." His boss Eddie Jones said last week that he had been toying with the idea of playing an extra forward, probably in the form of a powerful back, and Mitchell said he fully understood the thinking.

"It actually helps players within the squad understand that at any point in time, you might have to be adaptable," he said. "You can go to a six-two split on the bench, or you can create that hybrid position in your starting selection. It's just something that our players accept and embrace because it's just another way of learning that you might be called upon in a different position.

"You only have to look at the number of cards that were presented say in the last Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Australia -- there are so many situations now where you are without players in positions, and people have to be adaptable." Mitchell confirmed that injured duo George Ford and Mark Wilson would not be available for Saturday's match, though they are "running around" but said returning fullback Elliot Daly was "flying and looking good".

Jones will name his team on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check peoples oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compu...

Swiss plan for centres to deliver deep-chilled COVID vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine like Pfizer and BioNTechs candidate is likely to need centralized vaccination locations, Swiss health experts said on Tuesday, as it must be stored at temperatures matching an Antarctic winter. U.S.-based Pfizer and Germa...

Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for bindis, fans can't stop gushing

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday treated her fans with a glowing selfie of herself sporting a small black coloured bindi. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which she wears a white coloured chikankari kurta.Sh...

Bata India posts Rs 44.32 cr net loss in Q2

Footwear major Bata India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 as it moved towards recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced disruptions. The company had posted a consol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020