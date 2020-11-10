Left Menu
IWF announces composition of Disciplinary and Ethics Commission

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Tuesday announced the 'independent and highly-qualified' members of its Disciplinary and Ethics Commission.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:10 IST
IWF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Tuesday announced the 'independent and highly-qualified' members of its Disciplinary and Ethics Commission. The IWF said it marks the latest "significant step" in the federation's ongoing process of governance reform. The Commission comprises five independent members, from five continents.

Despina Mavromati has been named as the Chair while Andrew Minogue will be the Vice-Chair. Moni Wekesa, a member of the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal, will be the Secretary. Beatriz Merino, who had served as the first female Prime Minister of Peru, will be a member, with Yoshihiro Takatori being the other member.

IWF said the Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary were selected by the Commission members themselves, who are also working on the final version of the terms of reference and working procedures. IWF Interim President Michael Irani said the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission has a "critical role to play".

"The IWF Disciplinary and Ethics Commission has a critical role to play in ensuring that the IWF upholds the highest ethical standards and that any misconduct is thoroughly investigated," Irani said in a statement. "We are grateful to have such highly-qualified independent members sit on the Commission. Together they have decades' worth of experience that will be invaluable in guiding the IWF in the right direction. As we continue to accelerate the necessary governance reforms, the IWF family and our partners can have full confidence in the capability of this Commission to help safeguard weightlifting," Irani added. (ANI)

