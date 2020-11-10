Sports News Roundup: DeChambeau might unveil monster; Darnold, Williams inactive for Jets vs. Patriots and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: DeChambeau might unveil monster 48-inch driver at Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is considering using the longest driver allowed by law at this week's Masters, he said on Tuesday, a club with a 48-inch shaft that could lead to the most ferocious display of long driving ever seen at a tournament. Already the biggest hitter on tour by a considerable margin with his current 45.5-inch weapon, DeChambeau has been tinkering with the long club with a goal of unveiling it at Augusta National on Thursday.

NBA: League, players reach financial agreement for 72-game 2020-21 season

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the players' association (NBPA) have reached an agreement in principle on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the 2020-21 season, which will begin on Dec. 22, they said. The NBPA last week approved the date for the opening of the new season that will have a reduced 72-game schedule. After a meeting on Monday, it and the NBA said in a joint statement https://www.nba.com/news/nba-and-nbpa-agree-on-2020-21-season-start-and-adjustments-to-cba the salary cap would be $109.140 million and tax level would be $132.627 million.

Darnold, Williams inactive for Jets vs. Patriots

Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams were among the New York Jets players listed as inactive before Monday night's home game against the New England Patriots. Both were listed as doubtful on the most recent injury report. Darnold left the Oct. 1 game when he was sacked in the first quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson. Darnold soon returned to the game and played the rest of the way of the Jets' 37-28 loss. The injury was later diagnosed as a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and he missed the next two games.

Golf: Britain's Hatton aims to build on breakout year at Augusta

Briton Tyrrell Hatton is ready to put his past frustrations behind him at Augusta this week, as he kicks off his latest Masters effort at the very top of his game. With five top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since it returned from the COVID-19 hiatus in June, as well as a maiden PGA title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, Hatton achieved a career-high world number-nine ranking after winning the BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour last month.

Shapovalov nears 2020 finish knowing he belongs in top 10

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has slipped out of the men's top 10 rankings with some recent early defeats, but the 21-year-old is about to finish the 2020 season confident that he belongs in the top echelon of the sport. The left-hander reached the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, where he lost in five sets, and the following week he made the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, going down in a final-set tiebreaker.

Sailing: America's Cup holders at loggerheads with New Zealand ministry

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) on Tuesday launched a blistering condemnation of the government department in charge of next year's event, indicating a major falling out following an investigation into financial impropriety. TNZ was cleared of financial wrongdoing in August following an audit of the public funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to America's Cup Events (ACE), the body organising the regatta on behalf of TNZ.

Olympics: Organisers say fears of virus banished by success of test event

Organisers of a weekend international gymnastics meet in Tokyo, seen as a major test ahead of next year's postponed Olympic Games, lauded on Tuesday the success of the event, saying the athletes' fear of the coronavirus had been replaced by joy. Adding to the optimism was news that Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, based on initial trials, though Olympics organisers have said their Games do not depend on a vaccine.

Golf: Masters still a thrill for first-time players

The rush that comes with a first-time appearance at the Masters remains sweet despite the COVID-19 pandemic altering just about everything about the major championship this year, players said on Monday. Amateur Andy Ogletree said he would savor the experience even in the absence of fans from the tournament, which was moved from April to November because of the pandemic and starts on Thursday.

Steelers place TE McDonald on COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive for the virus. The Steelers said they were informed of a positive test on Monday morning but the team didn't immediately reveal the identity of the player, who they said is in self-quarantine. Later in the day, the NFL's daily transaction report listed McDonald as the player.

NFL: Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four more Pittsburgh Steelers players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were also placed on the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.