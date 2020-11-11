Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FA chairman Clarke quits after 'coloured footballers' remark

"I was extremely disappointed to see Greg Clarke's comments today in the DCMS select committee," said Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari. "His use of outdated language to describe black and Asian people as "coloured" is from decades ago and should remain consigned to the dustbin of history." Clarke was attending the DCMS meeting remotely to discuss the Premier League's financial rescue package for the English Football League (EFL) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But when questions turned to diversity in English football and within the FA's own ranks he began to score verbal own goals at an alarming rate.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:27 IST
Soccer-FA chairman Clarke quits after 'coloured footballers' remark

Greg Clarke has resigned as English Football Association chairman hours after referring to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament on Tuesday. The 63-year-old was widely criticised after making a series of inappropriate comments while taking questions from members of the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) select committee.

"We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/nov/10/fa-statement-101120. "Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA Chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course."

Former Leicester City chairman Clarke, 63, was appointed by the FA in 2016 since when the governing body has worked hard to improve its stuffy image and become more inclusive. In 2018 the FA launched its Pursuit of Progress initiative, aimed at increasing the diversity of those playing, officiating, coaching, leading and governing English football.

However, Clarke's outdated terminology on Tuesday led to outrage amongst anti-racism organisations and players. "I was extremely disappointed to see Greg Clarke's comments today in the DCMS select committee," said Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari.

"His use of outdated language to describe black and Asian people as "coloured" is from decades ago and should remain consigned to the dustbin of history." Clarke was attending the DCMS meeting remotely to discuss the Premier League's financial rescue package for the English Football League (EFL) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when questions turned to diversity in English football and within the FA's own ranks he began to score verbal own goals at an alarming rate. CLARKE APOLOGY

Asked about the difficulty gay players in the men's game faced in 'coming out' in the social media age, Clarke said: "If I look at what happens to high-profile female footballers, to high-profile coloured footballers, and the abuse they take on social media... social media is a free-for-all." DCMS committee member Kevin Brennan MP later picked up Clarke on his choice of words, prompting an apology.

"If I said it I deeply regret it," Clarke replied. "I am a product of working overseas, where I was required to use the phrase people of colour. Sometimes I trip over my words." Clarke was also criticised for voicing other stereotypes during the meeting. Talking about diversity within football, he said South Asians and Afro-Caribbean people had "different career interests", using his own organisation as an example.

"BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) communities are not an amorphous mass," he said. "If you look at top level football the Afro-Caribbean community is over-represented compared to the South Asian community. "If you go to the IT department of the FA there's a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans. They have different career interests."

Clarke also referred to gay players making a "life choice" -- prompting further criticism. Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones, whose question provoked Clarke's "coloured footballers" comment, said his terminology showed the "urgent progress" that is needed on equality.

"I can't believe we're still here in 2020," she said. Former West Ham player Anton Ferdinand posted on Twitter that Clarke's language was unacceptable, adding "clearly education is needed at all levels."

Clarke later issued a statement of apology but said he has been considering standing down anyway. "My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on," he said.

"I'm deeply saddened that I offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include." (Writing by Martyn Herman; Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in courts.I dont thi...

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020