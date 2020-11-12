Soccer-Mifsud scores on final appearance of 20-year Malta career

Left Menu
Malta forward Michael Mifsud celebrated the end of his 20-year international career by scoring his 42nd goal for his country in a friendly against Liechtenstein on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:53 IST
Malta forward Michael Mifsud celebrated the end of his 20-year international career by scoring his 42nd goal for his country in a friendly against Liechtenstein on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, who made his debut against Albania in 2000 and is Malta's all-time leading scorer, was on target in the fifth minute of his 143rd appearance as Malta cruised to a 3-0 win.

Mifsud's scoring record, which included five goals in a 7-1 win over Liechtenstein in 2008, is especially remarkable given that Malta are regarded as one of the weaker sides in Europe and have never qualified for a major tournament. Currently playing for Sirens FC in Malta, Mifsud has also played in the English championship for Coventry City and Barnsley, the A-League for Melbourne City and made 21 Bundesliga appearances for Kaiserslautern, scoring two goals.

