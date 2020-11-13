Left Menu
Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

The French federation (FFR) said the news conference was cancelled "due to exceptional circumstances". A spokesman for the FFR told Reuters that they were still waiting for official word from the Six Nations.

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be named, said that the Six Nations committee was due to meet at 1200 GMT and make a final decision. France have cancelled their news conference, during which coach Fabien Galthie was due to announce the team to face Fiji in Vannes, and players were seen leaving the training camp in Marcoussis, on the outskirts of Paris, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

L'Equipe said the players had been given the green light to return to their clubs.

A spokesman for the FFR told Reuters that they were still waiting for official word from the Six Nations. Fiji rugby said earlier on Friday that one of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

