Baseball-Marlins name Ng as MLB's first female general manager

The Miami Marlins on Friday said they have named Kim Ng to be their general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in Major League Baseball.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 23:09 IST
The Miami Marlins on Friday said they have named Kim Ng to be their general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in Major League Baseball. Ng worked as an executive in the MLB Commissioner's Office since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations and previously served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals," Ng said in a statement. "My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."

Ng, who first broke into MLB as an intern, has a previous connection to Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter, as she was with the Yankees organisation during his playing days. "We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," said Jeter. "Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success.

