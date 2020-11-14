Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

Defenders Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard and forward Kinglsey Coman missed the Finland game, which ended France's 12-match unbeaten streak. The world champions are second in the table on 10 points, behind Europan champions Portugal on goal difference.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 01:01 IST
Soccer-France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

France striker Kylian Mbappe faces a late fitness test ahead of their Nations League A Group 3 clash away to Portugal, coach Didier Deschamps said on Friday. The Paris St Germain forward missed Les Bleus's 2-0 home defeat by Finland with a thigh injury that made his presence for the Portugal trip on Saturday uncertain.

"He's going to do the first part of the training session tonight on his own and for him, and others, we'll assess tomorrow morning," Deschamps told a news conference. Defenders Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard and forward Kinglsey Coman missed the Finland game, which ended France's 12-match unbeaten streak.

The world champions are second in the table on 10 points, behind Europan champions Portugal on goal difference. Both teams shared the points in a goalless stalemate in the first group meeting at the Stade de France last month.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Major police operation underway near Montreal downtown

Police cordoned off an area near downtown Montreal on Friday amid media reports of a hostage situation and asked people to stay away.There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

With cities and states across the United States reimposing restrictions to tame surges in coronavirus infections, a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday there were no plans for nationwide lockdowns next year.DEATHS AND...

Kosovo sees EU favoring 'spoiled child' Serbia

Kosovos acting president accused the European Union on Friday of not treating Kosovo on an equal footing with neighbouring Serbia in the negotiations to normalise ties between the former war foes. Vjosa Osmani, the second female head of sta...

Trump administration pushes to sell Alaska oil leases pre-Biden inauguration

The Trump Administration will take key steps to finalize a sale of oil drilling leases in the sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ANWR in Alaska just before Democrat Joseph Biden becomes president, a government spokeswoman confirmed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020