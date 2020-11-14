Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Emotional Pumas coach Ledesma hails players after All Blacks win

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma shed tears of joy after the Pumas ended a 35-year wait for their first victory over New Zealand on Saturday, moved as much by the obstacles his players had been forced to overcome as by the performance. A coaching year that started with zoom sessions, continued in lockdown in camps in Argentina and Uruguay before two weeks of quarantine in Australia produced its first result on the pitch with a stunning 25-15 triumph over the All Blacks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 18:22 IST
Rugby-Emotional Pumas coach Ledesma hails players after All Blacks win

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma shed tears of joy after the Pumas ended a 35-year wait for their first victory over New Zealand on Saturday, moved as much by the obstacles his players had been forced to overcome as by the performance.

A coaching year that started with zoom sessions, continued in lockdown in camps in Argentina and Uruguay before two weeks of quarantine in Australia produced its first result on the pitch with a stunning 25-15 triumph over the All Blacks. "Unreal, unreal – surreal. After everything that happened this year," a tearful Ledesma said on the pitch at Western Sydney Stadium.

"We have been through hell and... and the boys just kept ticking, working and making efforts. "Just staying positive with everything that is going on, which in itself is already a lot. And then coming out here and playing the game that they played, it is just incredible.

"Just so proud of them." Still with tears in his eyes as he fronted the post-match news conference, the former Pumas hooker said the victory was his greatest as a coach and again paid tribute to his players.

"There's no magic formula, it's always the players," he said. "They've been great throughout the whole pandemic situation. Going from quarantine to quarantine. Some of the players haven't seen their families for four months and they haven't complained once, they've always been positive."

Argentina captain Pablo Matera, who led by example with a brutal performance at blindside flanker, said he had fully expected to beat New Zealand for the first time in 30 attempts. "Yeah, 100%," he said. "We have a great team, a lot of great young players arriving to the team and they put in a lot of energy and they really know what the jersey represents for Argentina."

Matera said that former Australia coach Michael Cheika, who Ledesma brought in as a consultant for the Tri-Nations, had helped imbue the side with that self confidence. "He just came to us first day and said, 'What are you waiting for? You've got everything, you've got big players, young players, you've got a lot of energy, just go and take it'," Matera recalled.

"I think that made us believe a lot more in ourselves." Matera would have been a strong contender for man-of-the-match had flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez not scored all of Argentina's points with a try, a conversion and six penalties, including one from halfway that sealed the victory.

"You just don't come here and perform like that," Ledesma said. "There's no magic formula, he prepared himself to be successful, and he was spot on on the gameplan."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

J-K CID searches 22 places in Kashmir, Jammu and Delhi in irregular financial transactions case

The Criminal Investigation Department CID, a branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Saturday conducted searches at 22 places in Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi in connection with a case pertaining to several dubious and irregular financial...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump relies on falsehoods to deny Biden win

President Donald Trump rebelled this past week against Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the presidential election with denial, delay and outright misrepresentation. Trump raged about widespread cases of fake ballots that arent so and undertoo...

BJP's youth wing demands power connection for Hindu refugee colony in Delhi

The BJPs youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, on Saturday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take measures to provide electricity connection to Hindu refugees from Pakistan who have been living in a camp in the national capi...

India will give 'prachand jawab' if it is tested: PM at Longewala Post

Delivering an unambiguous message to Indias enemies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that it will give a prachand jawab fierce reply if provoked, as he flew to Longewala Post to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, a tradition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020