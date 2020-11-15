Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final round: Johnson's toughest opponent could be himself

I don't know if I can compare him to anyone else, but the way he approaches the game is awesome." Johnson is playing near-flawless golf, firing a bogey-free 65 Saturday to reach 16 under — tying one Masters record — and build a four-shot cushion.

PTI | Augusta | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:26 IST
Final round: Johnson's toughest opponent could be himself

Watching Dustin Johnson play, it's hard to tell whether he's four shots ahead or behind. He doesn't anguish over bad shots and rarely celebrates good ones. He's the same no matter the size of the stage. This week, there were plenty of reasons for that ease. Johnson arrived at Augusta National ranked No. 1 in the world and arguably the hottest player in golf — that despite almost two weeks in quarantine last month after a positive test for the coronavirus.

Asked to assess the state of his rival's game, Rory McIlroy chuckled. "See ball, hit ball, see putt, hole putt, go to the next," he said.

A moment later, McIlroy added, "I think he's got one of the best attitudes toward the game of golf in the history of the game. I don't know if I can compare him to anyone else, but the way he approaches the game is awesome." Johnson is playing near-flawless golf, firing a bogey-free 65 Saturday to reach 16 under — tying one Masters record — and build a four-shot cushion. With only 18 holes remaining, the unenviable task of knocking Johnson out of his comfort zone fell to a trio of pursuers — Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith — without any meaningful experience in the final round of a major championship. Their best hope may be that Johnson beats himself. Despite all the arrows pointing in the opposite direction, it's not as far-fetched as it sounds. Four times previously in majors, he's been in front or tied for the lead after 54 holes and failed to seal the deal.

A decade ago, in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Johnson shot 82 on Sunday. Later that same summer, he appeared headed for a playoff to decide the PGA Championship only to get derailed by a two-shot penalty for grounding his club in a bunker. In 2015, he had a 12-foot birdie putt to win another U.S. Open, this time at Chambers Bay, and three-putted to lose to Jordan Spieth by a stroke. Oddly enough, he captured the lone major on his resume, the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, by coming from four shots off the pace. He hardly needed reminding of that tortured history.

"I know what it takes," Johnson said after Saturday's round. "I know how I respond in this situation. I'm very comfortable with having the lead going into tomorrow. I've been in the situation a lot of times." The third round began with 10 players separated by one shot. Johnson zoomed away from the pack by scorching a 5-iron from 221 yards out on the par-5 second for a tap-in eagle, then watched the wrecks pile up behind him. Farther down the leaderboard, sentimental favorites Tiger Woods, the defending champion, and Phil Mickelson ran out of gas. Pre-tournament betting favorite Bryson DeChambeau, who barely made the cut, failed to gain any traction.

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, both of whom were expected to challenge and put themselves in position, peeled off after uncharacteristic mistakes. The consensus by day's end was that without the roars of a loud, raucous gallery to a.) rattle Johnson; or b.) support a charge by one of his pursuers, Johnson could play comfortably from the front and maybe even make a run at the 18-under winning total posted by Woods in 1997 and tied by Spieth in 2015. "If he goes out there and plays really solid like today," Ancer conceded, "it's going to be pretty much impossible to catch him." Smith, perhaps aware of Johnson's bobbles, was a little more sanguine.

"Anyone with a four-shot lead is expected to win," Smith said. “There's going to be plenty of boys firing tomorrow.” Whether Johnson will even notice remains to be seen. While most of his closest competitors stumbled on every side, he toured Augusta National on cruise control.

Johnson's tee game, in particular, was masterful. He hit every fairway Saturday and by late in the round, he simply smashed his driver and reflexively dipped to retrieve his tee, apparently unworried about where the ball would land. In complete command of nearly every other facet of his game, Johnson sounded like a golfer looking forward to the final round of a member-guest instead of the Masters. "Tomorrow," he said finally, "it's just 18 holes of golf."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South African President greets Hindus on Diwali; thanks for enriching country's culture

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has greeted the countrys Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali and thanked them for enriching the culture of the country. Ramaphosa said that the observance of Diwali in South Africa had deep hist...

UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal -UK negotiator

Britain and the European Union have made some progress in their negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal but might not succeed in getting an agreement, Britains top Brexit negotiator said as he headed into further talks on Sunday.There has...

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020