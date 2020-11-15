Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-With homemade football shirts, St Pauli go their own way

Second division St Pauli will produce their own line of team shirts and sports clothes from the 2021/22 season instead of signing up with a major clothing manufacturer, in order to become more sustainable, the club said on Sunday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:51 IST
Soccer-With homemade football shirts, St Pauli go their own way

Second division St Pauli will produce their own line of team shirts and sports clothes from the 2021/22 season instead of signing up with a major clothing manufacturer, in order to become more sustainable, the club said on Sunday. The Hamburg second division side, long defined by an alternative fan scene that grew out of the punk movement and a left-wing supporter base, said it had been looking for a clothing provider to meet its sustainability and fairness standards since 2018.

Having failed to do so, the club has decided to produce its own sports clothes. "With our own teamsport collection, we are following our way of independence," club president Oke Goettlich said in a statement.

"The strength of a members-based club is shown in the ability to adopt ideas of our members. Don't always keep whining but instead go and make it better yourself." Club officials said that while it was financially risky to go without the secure revenues offered by a clothing company, the decision to produce its own line of some 55 different items for next season offered more independence.

St Pauli's current contract is with Under Armour. The club is known for social projects in the community and its support for refugees and minorities as well as environmental actions such as installing beehives in their stadium roof to raise environmental awareness.

The entire collection will be available from May 2021 but the home shirt for next season will go on sale before Christmas.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Crackers, farm fires, unfavorable meteorology led to more pollution this Diwali against 2019

Pollution levels were higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to last year and it could be attributed to bursting of firecrackers, higher share of stubble burning and unfavourable meteorology during the festival season, according to the Cen...

Sports News Roundup: Hamilton takes seventh F1 title in style; Man in firing line no problem for Langer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 listStarting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Satur...

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, Italian study shows

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.The W...

Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72. The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday without giving a cause of death.Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020