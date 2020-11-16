Soccer-Depleted Italy make light of problems to beat Poland

Italy overcame the absence of around 20 players plus coach Roberto Mancini due to injury or COVID-19 related issues to beat lacklustre Poland 2-0 on Sunday and go top of their Nations League group. Jorginho put Italy in front with a 27th-minute penalty and substitute Domenico Berardi, playing at home ground of his club Sassuolo, made the game safe in the 84th minute as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.

Italy dominated the game while a disappointing Poland, who gave forward Robert Lewandowski almost no service, had Jacek Goralski sent off for a second bookable offence in the 77th minute. Italy lead Group A1 with nine points, one ahead of the Netherlands with Poland on seven and Bosnia two.