Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakh for ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh's treatment

Speaking about the decision to extend financial support to Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "MP Singh ji has contributed richly to hockey both as a player and a coach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:44 IST
Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakh for ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh's treatment

The Sports Ministry on Monday disbursed Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh, who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and is currently on dialysis. The money, sanctioned under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons, was given to his wife Shivjeet Singh. Speaking about the decision to extend financial support to Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "MP Singh ji has contributed richly to hockey both as a player and a coach. His physical condition is a matter of great concern for all of us.

"Kidney treatment is an expensive treatment and we wanted to extend as much financial support as we could. "I have also spoken to Mahesh Sharma ji, who is the Member of Parliament of Noida where MP Singh ji lives and a letter has also been sent from his office to PM Relief Fund so that the hospital bills can be paid through the fund." Recently, the Sports Minister met Shivjeet Singh and several other veteran hockey players to assure them of assistance from the Ministry. MP Singh, who also served as the coach of the Indian hockey team, was an outstanding player who represented the country at various international events, including the 1988 Summer Olympics.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks head for record high on recovery, vaccine hopes

Global stocks eyed a fresh record high on Monday as signs of economic recovery in Asia, strong corporate earnings and additional positive data about a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment.U.S. stock futures pointed to a stronger open...

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Actor Lee Min Ho is close to achieving yet another feat of becoming the first Korean celebrity to cross 21 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.His fanbase has soared over the past few months after his latest SBS drama T...

Soccer-England losing their way with Southgate's return of caution

The World Cup finals in Russia feel a lot longer than two years ago, especially for an England team, beaten 2-0 by Belgium on Sunday, that have lost their way.During their run to the semi-finals in 2018, England seemed to have solved the lo...

Motor racing-Racing Point say hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

Hidden front wing damage played a significant part in dashing Lance Strolls Turkish Grand Prix hopes after he led from pole position, the Canadians Racing Point Formula One team said on Monday. Stroll, whose Mexican team mate Sergio Perez f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020