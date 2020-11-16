The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA-INTERVIEW Smith, Warner's presence a challenge but then victories don't come easy: Pujara By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) David Warner and Steve Smith's presence does make Australia stronger but Cheteshwar Pujara has full faith in India's "remarkable" bowlers, who, he feels, possess the wherewithal to script a repeat of the historic 2018-19 Test series victory. SPO-CRI-VIRUS-AUS-IND Adelaide COVID-19 outbreak: Paine in self-isolation, but CA says 1st Test on Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide on Monday forced Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation but the country's cricket board asserted that the first Test against India here from December 17 will go ahead as scheduled.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CUMMINS Cummins yet to decide on whether to play in limited overs series against India Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins on Monday said he is yet to take a call on whether to play in the limited-overs series against India beginning November 27 even though he is feeling fresh after spending three months inside bio-secure bubbles. SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-RACISM Australian team to form "barefoot circle" during India series Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australian players will form a barefoot circle to acknowledge the culture of indigenous people before every series, starting with the ODI contest against India, said pacer Pat Cummins, who admitted that his team has not done enough to support anti-racism movement.

SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE KL Rahul hones his pull shot with tennis ball training Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) After competing on the slow UAE tracks for nearly two months during the IPL, India's star studded batting line-up is gearing up for the lively Australian pitches with the traditional tennis ball training on Monday. SPO-TENNIS-LD PRAJNESH Prajnesh loses ATP Challenger final in US Cary (US), Nov 16 (PTI) Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran squandered initial advantage to lose to Denis Kudla of USA in three sets in the final of the Atlantic Tire Championships here.

SPO-CRI-AUS-GILCHRIST Pucovski unlikely for Aus Test team, Burns and Warner form 'yin and yang' partnership: Gilly Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australia great Adam Gilchrist believes that promising batsman Will Pucovski is set to miss out on making the side for the opening Test against India despite "strong reason" for his inclusion as the selectors seem reluctant to drop under-pressure Joe Burns. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Aditi Ashok finishes 11th in Saudi Arabia Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Nov 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished tied-11th in the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with a one-over 73 in the final round here.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-PUCOVSKI Paine wants Burns to open against India, Pucovski debut may be delayed Melbourne, Nov 16 (PTI) Promising Australia batsman Will Pucovski may have to wait for his much-anticipated Test debut with skipper Tim Paine showing keenness to persist with struggling Joe Burns when the high-stakes series against India begins next month. SPO-FOOT-MASCHERANO-RETIREMENT Argentina and Barcelona great Javier Mascherano announces retirement Buenos Aires, Nov 16 (PTI) Former Barcelona and Argentina great Javier Mascherano announced his retirement from football, drawing curtains on his illustrious career spanning 17 years.

SPO-MINISTRY-SINGH-HELP Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakh for ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh's treatment New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Monday disbursed Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh, who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and is currently on dialysis. SPO-ISL-CLUBS-LICENSE Five ISL clubs fail to secure license from AIFF, need to appeal or seek exemption New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Five Indian Super League clubs have failed to meet the AFC and national licensing criteria and will now have to either appeal against the decision or seek exemption from the AIFF in order to take part in the cash-rich event starting on Friday.

SPO-ISL-BAGAN-HABAS Bagan coach Habas "not happy" with team's preparation duration Panaji, Nov 16 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is not satisfied with his team's preparation as they gear up to play Indian Super League (ISL) opener against Kerala Blasters followed by much-anticipated 'Kolkata Derby' against arch-rivals SC East Bengal. SPO-ISL-EB-EXEMPTION East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season.

SPO-CRI-HAFEEZ Critics spurred me to perform better: Hafeez Karachi, Nov 16 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Hafeez feels that criticism and questions about his game has only spurred him to become a better version of himself..