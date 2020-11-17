Left Menu
Soccer-Coach Sampaoli among nine at Atletico Mineiro to test COVID-19 positive

Brazil's Serie A leaders Atletico Mineiro on Monday confirmed nine COVID-19 positive cases at the club, including their Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli. Those who tested positive among the technical staff include Sampaoli's assistants, fitness coaches, goalkeeping coach and the club's communications director. Gabriel was the only player to test positive.

Gabriel was the only player to test positive. The club said those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and all are self-isolating.

Gabriel was the only player to test positive. The club said those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and all are self-isolating.

Atletico are top of the standings with a two-point lead over Internacional and have three games scheduled over the next 10 days.

