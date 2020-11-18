Left Menu
Development News Edition

If there was one race to win, it would be Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recently achieved one of the major feats in cycling by winning the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola at the end of September. On his way to the crown, he surpassed a challenge from Belgian Wout Van Aert who created headlines at this year's Tour de France for team Jumbo Visma and Swiss Cyclist Marc Hirschi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:31 IST
If there was one race to win, it would be Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe
Julian Alaphilippe. Image Credit: ANI

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recently achieved one of the major feats in cycling by winning the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Imola at the end of September. On his way to the crown, he surpassed a challenge from Belgian Wout Van Aert who created headlines at this year's Tour de France for team Jumbo Visma and Swiss Cyclist Marc Hirschi. On the back of his recent achievements, the World Champion in interaction with Eurosport France's Bistrot Velo opened up about his World Championship win, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, crashing out of the Tour of Flanders and his dream to win the Tour de France.

Alaphilippe in the discussion expressed his feelings after winning the UCI Road World Championship title and said, "To be World Champion is a goal I have set myself throughout my career. Not necessarily at the beginning, but the more the years went by, the more I told myself that I could. I continued to progress, I learned from my failures, from my mistakes. Year after year, we would arrive at the World Championships with ambitions, each time with a very strong team, and it worked. Making your dream come true is special! I learned to channel myself, to make the effort at the right time. On this point it is undeniable, I have passed a milestone and it has helped me to win big races. At the World Championships in Imola, that was all I had in mind and we had a team that was built around it. Everyone played the game and it worked well, so it's a satisfaction, happiness. It's something I'll never forget." He further added, "It's a feeling that's hard to describe. You want to escape, you also want to take advantage of this state of euphoria, but at the same time, I immediately went on to the Classics which also remained an important objective for the end of my season. I was ready, I was motivated for the Classics and with the World Champion jersey, it was an additional motivation. So I didn't necessarily have the time to come back down and enjoy my jersey because I was already thinking about the Classics."

The reigning world champion was further asked if he had the chance of winning only one race which one would it be? Alaphilippe didn't even think twice and made the choice very clear saying, "After winning the World Championships, I would definitely like to win the Tour de France. It's the two races that have always made me dream. If there was only one race to win, it would be the Tour." Alaphilippe also spoke about the massive accident on the 2020 Tour of Flanders which saw him collide with a motorbike and ruled him out of the competition.

"I don't blame Van der Poel, Van Aert or the bike at all. I don't blame anybody and I don't even blame myself because I didn't do anything wrong even if you can say that I was talking on the radio, where they often say that I look behind. Honestly, at that moment I couldn't do anything. These are race facts. Van Aert goes to get the bike's suction, Van der Poel avoids it at the last moment and he doesn't warn me, but I can't blame him: we are in the final of the Tour of Flanders and we don't necessarily think about warning of everything he passes on the road. I am the one who has taken it, that's how it is. There is no excuse to find an excuse. You have to bounce back," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Artificial intelligence-based tool may help diagnose opioid addiction earlier, finds study

Researchers have used machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence, to develop a prediction model for the early diagnosis of opioid use disorder. The advance is described in Pharmacology Research Perspectives.The model was generated...

Pak PM Imran Khan to travel to Kabul on his maiden Afghan visit tomorrow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday on his first trip to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018 to discuss the Afghan peace process and promote cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, the Foreign O...

5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff

Two armed men released five people who were held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens before they surrendered peacefully early Wednesday to police, authorities said. The roughly 5-hour standoff began after officers...

Sebi asks NSE to increase IPF corpus size, implement SOP to process investors' claim

Market regulator Sebi has asked NSE to operationalize a detailed standard operating procedure to enhance the effectiveness of the Investor Protection Fund IPF and to improve the investor experience while making claims against defaulting tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020