Bengal Ranji skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran tests positive for coronavirus
Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) Joint Secretary said on Wednesday.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:27 IST
Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) Joint Secretary said on Wednesday. Easwaran had joined the Bengal squad for the pre-season training and underwent a mandatory coronavirus test and the top-order batsman was found Covid positive.
The Bengal skipper is asymptomatic and is under treatment of a medical panel of CAB. "Abhimanyu Easwaran, who returned to join the Bengal squad for the pre-season, underwent a mandatory Covid Test and was found positive," Joint Secretary, CAB, Debabrata Das said in an official statement.
"He is however asymptotic, but is now quarantined and under-treatment of the medical panel of CAB," Debabrata added. (ANI)
