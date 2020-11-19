Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three South Africa cricketers isolated after one tests COVID positive ahead of England series

While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," it added. No replacements have been named for the series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, but the board said two new players will join the group to make up the numbers ahead of intra-squad warm-ups which will take place over the weekend.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 19-11-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 10:44 IST
Three South Africa cricketers isolated after one tests COVID positive ahead of England series

Three players of the South African men's cricket team have been placed under isolation after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the white-ball series against England, the country's cricket board confirmed. Cricket South Africa (CSA), though, did not disclose the names of the three players. CSA said about 50 COVID-19 RTPCR tests on players and support staff were conducted prior to entering the bio-bubble here for the limited overs series, starting on November 27.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," a CSA statement said. "All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," it added.

No replacements have been named for the series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, but the board said two new players will join the group to make up the numbers ahead of intra-squad warm-ups which will take place over the weekend. "At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, 21 November." The England squad has arrived in South Africa to begin their preparations and will play a Tour match on Saturday here.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam hopeful of playing in back-to-back Olympics

The Indian womens hockey teams midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam has said that she is hopeful of representing the country in back-to-back Olympics. Pukhrambam is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having captained the side that took part a...

Netflix sets February 2021 release date for 'Malcolm & Marie'

Netflix has announced that John David Washington and Zendaya-starrer Malcolm Marie will premiere on its platform on February 5, 2021. According to Variety, the streamer is also planning an&#160;Academy Awards&#160;campaign for the black-an...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

KOLKATA,Nov.19PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,500.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,600.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.51,440.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.48,800.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.49,530.00...

Soccer-Messi says I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona

A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmanns former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020