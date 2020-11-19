Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some unfinished business still: Guardiola after signing new contract with Manchester City

After signing a contract extension with Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola said that he had a feeling that there is still some "unfinished business".

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:36 IST
Some unfinished business still: Guardiola after signing new contract with Manchester City
Pep Guardiola (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After signing a contract extension with Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola said that he had a feeling that there is still some "unfinished business". Guardiola put pen to paper on a new two-year deal on Thursday which will keep him with the club until the summer of 2023.

"Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club. The contract, which now runs to the summer of 2023, sees Guardiola's commitment to City extended to seven years from his arrival in 2016," the club had said in a statement. "In the end we decided that the best for all of us is to continue because still we have the feeling that there is still unfinished business and still there is something to do and continue what we have done in the last years," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

Since joining Manchester City, Guardiola has had a transformational effect on the club's playing style and has guided the team to eight major trophies, setting a series of significant records along the way. In total, the team has won 181 of the 245 matches under him, a win rate of 73.87 percent. Guardiola's current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a football club since becoming a manager in 2008 and this extension will see him overtake Joe Mercer and put him second on the club's list of longest-serving post-war managers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US natural partner for India in quest for building resilient economy: FS Shringla

Underlining that the US is a natural partner for India in the quest for building a resilient economy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said the remarkable feature of bilateral ties was the strong bipartisan support in Am...

IMF director: virus could disrupt global recovery

The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter, the world now faces slower momentum with a re...

G20 leaders urged to provide funds for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, tests

G20 leaders must help close a funding gap to buy vaccines, drugs and tests to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a letter from South Africas president, Norways prime minister, and the heads of the World Health Organization and European Commissio...

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020