Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Indies unveils new jersey as countdown to T20 World Cup starts

Cricket West Indies and the national squad has unveiled the new T20 playing jersey ahead of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:33 IST
West Indies unveils new jersey as countdown to T20 World Cup starts
All-rounder Rovman Powell in the new T20I jersey (Photo/ Cricket West Indies). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket West Indies and the national squad has unveiled the new T20 playing jersey ahead of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The T20I shirt features an eye-catching, contemporary maroon and yellow geometric pattern on the shirt front, with contrast maroon sleeves. The bold, vibrant colours and design are a trademark of the #MenInMaroon, one of the most successful, exciting, and skillful teams in world cricket.

The playing shirts are made with a premium, lightweight performance stretch fabric and are available in both short sleeve and long sleeve versions. The T20I shirt will be worn for all T20I matches in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup and in all West Indies Women's T20I matches.

West Indies are the defending and two-time men's T20 World Champions, having won World Cups in 2012 in Sri Lanka and again in 2016 in India. "We're really excited for the new T20I shirt to debut with the West Indies Men's team in New Zealand. We know that fans will love the bold design and rally behind the #MenInMaroon for this series and throughout 2021," Dominic Warne, CWI's Commercial Director, said in an official statement.

West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in three T20Is against each other. The first match will be played on November 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise

South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. The figures released by the...

EXPLAINER: Trump's election challenges falling flat in court

While President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges. Trumps campaign has failed to make any real headway in court without proo...

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with proposed demolition of Hanuman Temple in Chandani Chowk

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with North Delhi Municipal Corporations DMC decision proposing to demolish a Hanuman Temple at Katra Dulia in Chandani Chowk here. This comes after an application was moved by Manokamna Si...

Taiwan voices confidence in trade deal with new U.S. government

Taiwans foreign minister voiced confidence on Saturday that the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would support a long sought-after bilateral trade agreement, following high level economic talks with the outgoing adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020