Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Kwesi Appiah helps NorthEast United defeat 10-man Mumbai City FC

NorthEast United FC made a winning start in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:53 IST
ISL 7: Kwesi Appiah helps NorthEast United defeat 10-man Mumbai City FC
Kwesi Appiah of North Eastern United celebrates his penelty goal against Mumbai City FC (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC made a winning start in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday. Mumbai dominated the ball in the opening period but lost Ahmed Jahouh after he was given his marching orders in the 43rd minute.

The second half saw Kwesi Appiah score the only goal of the match from the penalty spot to help the Highlanders bag three points. The entire complexion of the contest, though, changed two minutes from halftime and the momentum shifted in NorthEast's favour after Jahouh was shown a straight red by the referee because of a lunging tackle from behind.

The Islanders to their credit stayed true to their game plan and intricate style of play despite the sending-off as the teams went into the break with the match still goalless. NorthEast FC began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a penalty after Borges was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Appiah stepped up to the spot to take the penalty and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give his side the lead in the 49th minute.

Mumbai continued to push forward in search of a goal but NorthEast defended resolutely to thwart them time and again. Substitute Farukh Choudhary managed to get away a shot on goal for the Islanders in the 83rd minute but NorthEast's defence came up with a big block to ensure that they kept their lead intact. NorthEast could have put the game to bed three minutes into injury time when they won possession and attacked at pace.

Substitute Imran Khan even got his shot away, but his effort didn't test the Mumbai goalkeeper. His miss didn't matter though as NorthEast smartly ran down the clock to pick up the win and maximum points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that a forensic audit of the central bank was vital to combat corruption and that he would get it back on track after the consultancy contracted to carry it out withdrew.Aoun said interest-dri...

Mexican president urges G20 to avoid debt, bailouts in pandemic

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday urged fellow leaders from the 20 biggest world economies G20 to steer clear of debt and bailouts in the efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis that has caused a global recession. From...

Meghalaya: 7 police personnel injured during protest at public hearing site

At least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during a public hearing for expansion of a limestone mining project in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, officials said. The violence erupted after memb...

Rugby-Rees-Zammit bags maiden try as Wales find relief with Georgia win

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a maiden try on his first start as a youthful Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.Rees-Zammit also set up a try for replacement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020