Fakhar Zaman out of NZ tour after showing COVID-9 symptoms

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 23:15 IST
Pakistan's limited overs specialist opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand after showing symptoms of Covid-19 before the squad’s departure for New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed late Sunday that Fakhar has fever and is yet to recover in time for the Pakistan squad's departure for the tour early Monday morning.

The board said the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority. "Fakhar has been isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected and the PCB's medical panel is now monitoring him," a PCB official said. He also made it clear that since the team management had not asked for a replacement for Fakhar. Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem: "Fakhar's covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever. "As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party." All the players and officials underwent Covid-19 tests on Saturday after assembling at the team hotel in Lahore with all returning negative reports.

A total of 34 players and 15 officials who are part of the Pakistan senior and A squads will leave Monday morning for Auckland via Dubai and will remain 14-day in quarantine and isolation before being allowed to move out of a bio-secure bubble since New Zealand is a Covid free country. Fakhar, 30, has played three Tests, 47 ODIs and 40 T20 internationals for his country.

