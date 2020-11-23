Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: My mother told me to stay back and fulfill father's dream, says Siraj

Going into the series against Australia, India pacer Mohammad Siraj has said that he aims to fulfill his father's dream of playing for the country. Siraj's father passed away on Friday, but the pacer who has earned his first Test call-up decided to stay back in Australia and not return home.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:18 IST
Ind vs Aus: My mother told me to stay back and fulfill father's dream, says Siraj
Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Going into the series against Australia, India pacer Mohammad Siraj has said that he aims to fulfill his father's dream of playing for the country. Siraj's father passed away on Friday, but the pacer who has earned his first Test call-up decided to stay back in Australia and not return home. "It is a very big loss for me, my father always supported me. It was his dream that I keep on playing for India and make the country proud. I just want to fulfill my father's dream and that is why I keep on thinking that my father will always be there with me," Siraj told BCCI.TV.

"In this situation, every team member has supported me and it really felt nice. Virat Bhai also told me not to worry and he asked me to stay strong. I talked to my mother and she told me to stay back in Australia and fulfill my father's dream," he added. On Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had also praised Siraj and lauded the character shown by him after the latter decided to stay back in Australia despite losing his father.

Siraj has played one ODI and three T20Is for India. The pacer is yet to take a wicket in the 50-over format, but he has three wickets in T20Is. The 26-year-old recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He managed to take 11 wickets from nine matches this season for the Virat Kohli-led side. The Indian squad is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period in Australia and all players have been training in Sydney with an eye on the protocols put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise as vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve in mid-December...

60 health workers at Ahmedabad civil hosp infected by COVID-19

Nearly 60 health workers at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad, the largest COVID-19 facility in Gujarat, are currently infected by coronavirus amid a recent spike in cases across the city, officials said on Monday. The civil hospitals medical s...

Britain on track for spring roll-out after Oxford vaccine results, researcher says

An ambitious timeline make COVID-19 widely available in Britain by next spring is on track after OxfordAstraZenecas candidate proved up to 90 effective in late-stage trials, the head of the universitys Jenner Institute said on Monday.I thin...

U.S. prepares for first COVID-19 shots as another vaccine candidate emerges

U.S. officials prepared to begin inoculating Americans against the novel coronavirus by mid-December as another global drug company on Monday announced promising trial results toward a vaccine, providing hope as the pace of infections accel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020