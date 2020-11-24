Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Kohli does not set tone before leaving, says Clarke

The former World Cup-winning skipper said Jasprit Bumrah will also have a huge role in the much anticipated series, adding that the star pacer needs to bowl aggressively to put the pressure on the home side. "Opening bowler, probably the best short-form bowler in the world at the moment but his success in Test cricket has been exceptional as well.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:13 IST
India will get smoked 4-0 in Tests if Kohli does not set tone before leaving, says Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has warned that India could be "smoked 4-0" in the Test series if skipper Virat Kohli does not set the tone in the white-ball games before his departure. The 32-year-old Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. He will lead the team in the white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20s, and the opening Test at Adelaide before heading back home.

"These One-dayers and these Twenty20s is where Virat Kohli can really stand up and lead from the front," Clarke said on 'Sky Sports Radio' on Tuesday. "If India don't have success in the One-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they'll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion," he added.

Clarke feels that despite featuring in only one Test, the talismanic Indian skipper could still play a huge role in the outcome of the red-ball series by dominating in the limited overs game. "I think the tone he sets with this team will play a big role when he leaves, after the first Test match." The much talked about contest between the two best sides in the world would begin on November 27 with the ODI series-opener in Sydney. The former World Cup-winning skipper said Jasprit Bumrah will also have a huge role in the much anticipated series, adding that the star pacer needs to bowl aggressively to put the pressure on the home side.

"Opening bowler, probably the best short-form bowler in the world at the moment but his success in Test cricket has been exceptional as well. "He's quick, he's got a really different action, so I think he needs to set the tone and be really aggressive to the Australian batters," Clarke said.

The 39-year-old pointed out that Bumrah has been winning the duel against the formidable David Warner and also has the ability to trouble star batsman Steve Smith. "Again, it's not just about the wickets he takes, it's how he bowls. He's got Davey Warner's measure at the moment, he's got him out a number of times.

"Even to someone like Steve Smith, he's got to use that short ball consistently and regularly, like Jofra Archer did to Steve Smith in the Ashes. "They've (Bumrah and Kohli) got to take the Aussies on and those two players are India’s best two players to be aggressive to the Australians," he added.

India made history by winning their first Test series on Australian soil in the 2018-19 rubber. However, the hosts were then without their star batsmen Warner and Smith, who were were serving bans for their involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering incident..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hooch deaths: Mayawati demands strict action against erring officials

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the loss of lives due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state and demanded stern action against those responsibleAt least five people died and several others were hospitalised a...

Tigray forces say they 'completely destroy' Ethiopia's 21st mechanised division

Forces battling Ethiopias federal government in the northern Tigray region completely destroyed the armys 21st mechanised division, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, Getachew Reda, said on Tuesday.A government spokesman did not return call...

Goa govt issues Rs 156-cr demand notice to JSW Steel

The Goa government has issued a demand notice to JSW Steel Ltd, handling coal at Mormugao Port Trust MPT, to pay Rs 156.34 crore in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess, within a fortnight, for transportation of coal. In a dem...

SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi.

SC rejects sacked BSF jawans plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020