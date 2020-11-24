Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Adelaide Test to go ahead as planned, confirms Cricket Australia CEO Hockley

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley on Tuesday confirmed that the day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide will go ahead as planned.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:01 IST
Ind vs Aus: Adelaide Test to go ahead as planned, confirms Cricket Australia CEO Hockley
Adelaide Oval. Image Credit: ANI

By Anuj Mishra Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley on Tuesday confirmed that the day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide will go ahead as planned.

South Australia had imposed a lockdown after a cluster of COVID cases were detected last week putting the pink-ball Test between the two sides under the scanner. Hockley informed that the situation is now under control and the lockdown was lifted on November 21 adding that he is very 'excited' about the pink-ball Test which will go ahead as per the schedule i.e. on December 17. "There was a small cluster of COVID cases last week and we have given assurance by the South Australian government that it is been contained and the lockdown was lifted on Saturday. So we are confident that the Adelaide Test will go ahead as scheduled," said Hockley in a virtual press conference.

"We have been fortunate that there has been relatively negligible community transmission but we are taking precautions. As I said we are confident that the first Test will go ahead in Adelaide as scheduled and I am very excited about it," Hockley said while replying to ANI's query. It has been now been more than 10 days since the Indian cricket team arrived in Australia for the long multi-format tour. While the squad remains in quarantine, the boys have been training simultaneously both with the white and red ball.

"All players are our number one priority and we are working very closely with BCCI to provide absolutely the best possible conditions for training and also accommodation," said Hockley. India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from Friday. After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. "I would like to express my gratitude towards the BCCI and all the players for their sacrifice in making this tour possible and all the staff who have worked hard behind the scenes in the recent months," CA's interim CEO said.

"It's a hugely important series and after the year everyone had it is going to bring a huge amount of joy to cricketing fans." The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). The series will be aired live on Sony Sports channels from November 27, 8.00 am (IST) onwards. Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing 2023 ODI WC in India definitely one of my goals, says Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that he is hopeful of playing the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. His remark comes as Taylor is just five games away from becoming New Zealands most-capped international cricketer, across all thr...

J-K publishes list of beneficiaries under Roshni Act

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has published on its website a list of beneficiaries under the now-scrapped Roshni Act including former ministers, retired civil servants and politicians. Among those allotted land under the now-scrapped...

Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in US virus response

In Pennsylvania, if youre having friends over to socialize, youre supposed to wear a mask and so are your friends. Thats the rule, but Barb Chestnut has no intention of following it. No one is going to tell me what I can or not do in my ow...

England to use testing to shorten quarantine for incoming passengers

England will introduce a new system on Dec. 15 allowing passengers arriving from high-risk countries to take a COVID-19 test after five days of quarantine and to be released from any further self-isolation if they test negative.Airlines and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020